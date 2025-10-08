Women have higher genetic risk of depression - study

A woman sitting alone on a wooden dock by the lake. Credit: Pixabay

Women are genetically more susceptible to depressive disorders than men, according to an Australian study published on Wednesday in the journal Nature Communications.

The research, described as one of the largest of its kind, analysed the DNA of nearly 200,000 people with depression to identify genetic "markers" shared among sufferers.

Findings from the Berghofer Medical Research Institute revealed that women exhibited nearly twice as many genetic markers linked to depression compared to men.

"Identifying common and sex-specific genetic factors helps us better understand the causes of depression and paves the way for more personalised treatments," explained lead researcher Jodi Thomas in a statement.

Approximately 13,000 genetic markers associated with depression were identified in women, compared to 7,000 in men.

Some of these genetic differences may also influence hormone production or how the body processes energy.

"We discovered certain genetic differences that could explain why women with depression more often experience metabolic symptoms, such as weight fluctuations or changes in energy levels," Jodi Thomas added.

Depression is one of the most widespread mental health disorders, affecting over 300 million people globally, according to the World Health Organisation.

"Until now, there hasn’t been much reliable research explaining why depression impacts women and men differently, including the potential role of genetics," noted Brittany Mitchell, another researcher involved in the study.

"Moreover, an increasing number of studies highlight how many current medications—and research to date—focus predominantly on men," she added.

