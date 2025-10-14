Further restrictions on alcohol needed in Europe, says WHO

Credit: Belga / Olivier Hostel

The World Health Organisation (WHO) called on Europe to take stricter action on alcohol; a new study shows that measures such as higher taxes and sales restrictions can reduce alcohol consumption, and therefore the risk of cancer.

The WHO is presenting its new handbook on cancer prevention on Tuesday. This handbook examines the effectiveness of various measures aimed at reducing alcohol consumption. The study is intended to serve as a guide for governments worldwide in developing recommendations and policies.

Although this is a global study, the results appear particularly relevant for the European region: Europeans are still the heaviest alcohol consumers in the world.

'Cultural heritage'

At the same time, cancer is the leading cause of death in Europe: in 2020, alcohol caused 111,300 new cancer diagnoses and 93,000 cancer deaths in the EU.

"Some call alcohol cultural heritage," said Dr Gundo Weiler of the WHO, "but illness, death, and disability should not be normalised as part of European culture."

The WHO is therefore clear: stricter policies lead to less alcohol consumption and therefore to a lower risk of developing cancer. Some measures that, according to the research, are increasing taxes and imposing minimum prices, imposing age restrictions, setting time limits for alcohol sales, banning alcohol advertising, and even introducing a government monopoly to control alcohol sales.

Finally, countries must also work on effective treatment for people struggling with alcohol abuse or addiction, according to the WHO.