Fraud in fertility centres: 30 reports filed with Belgian authorities

Fertility clinic. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Hospitals have repeatedly violated the rules in their fertility centres in recent years, Het Laatste Nieuws reported Tuesday.

Since 2020, the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) has already submitted 30 reports to the Public Prosecutor's Office, but not a single hospital has been sanctioned.

The newspaper compared the legislation with the inspection reports and concluded that the law has been violated at least once in recent years at 28 fertility centres. This amounts to 51 criminal offences.

However, the laws that must be followed are not new. In fact, they date back to 2008. Not only does this point to systematic negligence, but also to deliberate fraud.

Since 2020, the FAMHP has already submitted 30 reports to the Public Prosecutor's Office. The agency only does this in cases of repeated violations, very flagrant violations, or malicious intent.

It is unclear what the various public prosecutors' offices have done with all these reports in recent years. One report was dismissed without further action, but all other cases are still officially under investigation. This has not yet led to any sanctions.