Third dead mouse found in Jumbo frozen green beans

A third dead mouse has been discovered in frozen green beans sold to a customer by Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo, a spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

The customer was offered an apology, and the product has been recalled for further investigation. Details about where and when the green beans were purchased remain unclear.

This follows earlier reports about a couple in Rotterdam, who recently found a mouse in a bag of Jumbo own-brand frozen green beans bought at a branch in Capelle aan den IJssel.

Shortly afterwards, a man from Swalmen reported a similar incident.

After the first two cases came to light, Jumbo decided to remove its own-brand frozen green beans from the shelves.

The supermarket chain says the recall is a precautionary measure. It has assured customers that there is no public health risk.