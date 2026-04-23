Over 840,000 deaths per year are linked to psychosocial risks at work

Credit: Andrew Neel/Pexels

Every year, more than 840,000 people worldwide die from health conditions linked to psychosocial risks such as long working hours, job insecurity and workplace bullying, according to a new report by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

These work-related psychosocial risks are associated with cardiovascular diseases and mental health conditions such as suicide.

The nature of the work, how it is structured, and the procedures or practices that govern it are some of the factors that influence workers’ well-being, as well as organisational performance, the report states.

The ILO emphasised that these underlying causes can be addressed through organisational approaches, thereby preventing the worst outcomes. The organisation also notes that these risks are responsible for nearly 45 million years of life lost annually.

This reflects the number of healthy years of life lost due to illness, disability or premature death. It is estimated that these risks result in economic losses amounting to 1.37% of global GDP each year.

New working arrangements

"Psychosocial risks are becoming one of the key challenges for occupational safety and health in the modern world of work," said Manal Azzi, team leader for occupational safety and health systems and policies at the ILO.

The world of work has undergone significant modernisation: digitalisation, artificial intelligence, remote working and new working arrangements are therefore having a profound impact on the new psychosocial working environment.

The ILO warns that the changing work environment may create new risks or exacerbate existing ones. Improving the work environment is therefore essential, not only for the mental and physical health of workers but also to boost productivity.

The organisation concludes that countries and businesses can create healthier workplaces that benefit both workers and organisations if these risks are addressed proactively.