Midwives demand fair remuneration for baby care

Feet of a baby. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

The current system for midwives, under which only one patient can be billed, is "outdated and unfair", said the Flemish Professional Organisation of Midwives (VBOV).

On the occasion of International Midwives' Day, midwives called on policymakers to rectify "this structural inequality". After the birth, midwives care for both mother and baby.

The current Riziv system allows for only one patient to be billed: the biological mother.

"Care for the baby remains invisible in the system, and is therefore also undervalued," they said. "Failing to reimburse care for a baby implies that such care is invisible and unimportant. From a healthcare ethics perspective, that is unacceptable."

According to the professional body, the system also leads to "manifest inequality", as in all other healthcare professions, care is billed per consultation and per patient.

"Care for both mother and baby deserves recognition, appreciation and fair remuneration," said Sabine Mortelmans, chair of the Flemish Professional Organisation of Midwives (VBOV).

According to the organisation, several bills are currently before parliament, with broad political support.