Two men wanted in connection with the death of a little girl in Merksem in 2023

Antwerp police car. Credit: Belga

Authorities in Antwerp have issued a public appeal in connection with the murder of an 11-year-old girl, Firdaous, who was fatally shot during an attack on her family home in Merksem in January 2023.

Investigators are seeking two men and a car seen near the scene both before and after the attack. Information provided by Amsterdam police suggests the involvement of two individuals known in criminal circles by the nicknames “Libby” and “Kleine Pagel.”

The attack occurred on 9 January 2023 at around 6:20 p.m. at a house on Nieuwdreef in Merksem. Gunfire struck and killed the young girl while injuring her father and her two sisters, aged 13 and 18.

Police observed suspicious activity shortly before the shooting. At 5:16 p.m., a man was seen walking alone on the Vuurkruisenlaan, and later on Houthulststraat. Minutes later, he was joined by another man. The first man directed his companion towards Vuurkruisenlaan and Nieuwdreef, where they passed by an alley with a parked car.

At 6:12 p.m., a grey Peugeot 308, model Type 7, entered the alley leading to garages behind a house. Moments later, the first man exited the alley, crossed the street, and walked along Vuurkruisenlaan. He was followed by the second man, who was on a dark electric scooter with a white bag hanging from the handlebars.

The shooting broke out just minutes later. At 6:22 p.m., the man on the scooter returned to the alley and was joined by the first man. Two minutes later, at 6:24 p.m., the grey Peugeot left the area, heading towards Laarsebaan.

The first man is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, of medium build, with dark hair. He wore a long light-coloured hooded coat, dark trousers, and light-coloured shoes, and carried a cigarette and an umbrella.

The second man is also of medium build with dark hair. He wore a long quilted light-coloured hooded jacket, light trousers, and dark shoes. He was riding the dark-coloured electric scooter with a white bag attached to the handlebars.

Police have urged anyone with relevant information to contact them. Images and contact details can be found at www.police.be.