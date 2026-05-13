Kinrooi man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend

The accused Kurt Brunenberg pictured during the jury constitution for his trial, accused of the murder of his ex-partner Sabine Hoeben, in the Assize Court of Limburg Province in Tongeren, on Thursday 30 April 2026. In September 2024, B. stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death after learning that she had a new boyfriend. The victim's daughter, who was 13 at the time, discovered her lifeless body in their home in the Zielderveld neighborhood of Kinrooi. BELGA PHOTO JILL DELSAUX

A jury in Limburg has found Kurt Brunenberg, a 42-year-old from Kinrooi, guilty of murdering his ex-partner Sabine Hoeben by stabbing her 14 times.

The attack occurred on 24 September 2024 at Hoeben’s home in the Kinrooi neighbourhood of Zielderveld. The victim's 13-year-old daughter discovered the lifeless body of her mother.

Brunenberg was not immediately located after the crime. Police apprehended him later at his home, and took him into custody.

Although Hoeben made it clear their relationship was over, Brunenberg claimed he wanted to discuss matters with her. However, he carried a 30-centimetre-long meat knife and repeatedly passed her residence until she returned home. Once inside, he confronted his victim.

The jury concluded that Brunenberg had acted deliberately and with premeditation.

The injuries inflicted with the knife severely damaged Hoeben’s heart, lungs, and abdominal organs, leading to heart failure.

“Brunenberg is the sole person responsible for these fatal injuries," Judge Kristof Swennen said as she delivered the verdict. "His claim of not recalling the exact details of the attack does not diminish his culpability.”

Evidence presented showed that Brunenberg had researched penalties for premeditated murder and the effects of fatal stab wounds.

“The jury does not believe his claim that the attack resulted from an unplanned reaction to a mocking remark from the victim,” Swennen added.

Arguments regarding the sentencing will begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m., with Brunenberg facing the possibility of a life sentence.