A 33-year-old daycare worker is being investigated following the death of a six-month-old baby at a nursery in West Flanders. The woman is suspected of acts of violence resulting in death, accusations she strongly denies.

On 6 November, the baby, Juliano, lost consciousness while at the childcare facility. When the accused childminder realised, she called emergency services and reportedly administered first aid. According to Flemish newspaper HLN, paramedics were able to restore the baby's pulse after administering 35 minutes of CPR.

Juliano was then taken to a hospital in Bruges where it was initially suspected that he had suffered a cardiac arrest. When he was transferred to UZ Gent, doctors discovered he had a severe brain haemorrhage. Ultimately, the damage to baby Juliano's brain was too severe, and he died the following day.

Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding Juliano's death, doctors at UZ Gent contacted police. An investigating judge initially ordered that the childminder be detained, although the court later decided she could be released under electronic monitoring. The public prosecutor's office has since appealed that decision.

The nursery remains closed, and as a precautionary measure, the woman's licence has been suspended while the case is ongoing. Klaas van Dorpe, the lawyer of the currently unidentified childminder, told HLN that his client has been deeply distressed about the baby's passing and has denied having any responsibility for it.

If convicted, the woman could face 10-15 years in prison.