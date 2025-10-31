Over 650 members of Russian mercenary groups suspected of war crimes - Europol

The Russian Wagner mercenary group has been active not only in Ukraine but also in other parts of the world, including the Sahel and the Middle East.

Moldovan and Ukrainian police have identified 654 members of Russian mercenary groups Wagner and Redut suspected of committing war crimes in Ukraine, Europol announced on Friday.

The suspects include individuals from Ukraine, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina. According to Europol, they are accused of crimes such as sexual assaults, and executions of prisoners of war and civilians.

On Wednesday, authorities conducted 70 searches across Moldova and Ukraine, seizing weapons, ammunition, uniforms, Wagner symbols, and electronic equipment.

Europol also reported the discovery of photographic and video evidence indicating the participation of Ukrainian and Moldovan citizens in combat in both Ukraine and the Democratic Republic of Congo as members of Russian mercenary groups.

Ukrainian authorities have shared the names of 280 foreign nationals suspected of involvement in fighting in Ukraine with relevant countries. The investigation has uncovered recruitment and training centres, mapped command structures, and documented war crimes, Europol said.

So far, 11 Ukrainian nationals have been charged with high treason for joining Wagner and Redut, Europol reported.