Two French prisoners escape using a saw and sheets

Dijon Prison. © ouest.france.fr

Two prisoners escaped from Dijon Prison in eastern France on Wednesday night, according to the French prosecutor’s office.

The inmates cut the bars on their window and climbed down using bedsheets to make their escape.

Prison staff realised the men were missing at around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.

One of the escapees is a 19-year-old awaiting trial for murder and suspected of being part of a criminal organisation.

The other is a 32-year-old man previously convicted of multiple offences and accused of domestic violence.

Prison staff unions at Dijon had previously raised concern about safety and resources at the facility.

Ahmed Saih, a union representative, said they had warned for months about potential escapes and regularly reported issues, including the discovery of saw blades in the prison.

This is the second high-profile escape in France in just ten days.

Last week, a 37-year-old convicted thief escaped while on a day trip to a planetarium.

He has since been recaptured, but the prison director responsible for the outing was suspended by the Justice Minister, sparking protests from prison management unions.

These unions have also criticised overcrowding in prisons and a lack of resources across the system.