Life sentence requested for anaesthetist on trial for 12 murders

French former anaesthetist Frederic Pechier arrives at the Besancon courthouse on 9 September 2025, the second day of his trial for poisoning 30 patients, 12 of whom died. © SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Prosecutors in Besançon, France, have requested a life sentence for anaesthetist Frédéric Péchier, who is standing trial for 30 poisonings, 12 of them fatal. The verdict is expected by 19 December.

Prosecutor Christine de Curraize called for the maximum sentence, citing the gruesome nature of the crimes. She described Péchier’s actions as highly deceitful, exploiting his position in medicine to coldly kill 12 individuals and attempt to kill 18 others.

She also demanded a 22-year minimum safety period – the harshest allowed under French law – along with a permanent ban on practising medicine, calling the accused a “serial killer.”

De Curraize accused Péchier of committing a “double-edged crime,” causing physical harm to patients while psychologically tormenting his colleagues, ultimately leading to their professional disgrace.

The 53-year-old doctor denies all accusations.

Péchier is alleged to have poisoned patients aged between 4 and 89 at two clinics in Besançon from 2008 to 2017.

The prosecution described him as “the only common denominator in the 30 poisonings” and the only individual capable of committing them.

According to the prosecutor, Péchier has not confessed due to pressure from his family. She argued that his relatives had warned that they would reject him, cut ties, and take his children away if he admitted guilt.