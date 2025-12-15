Detained Nobel laureate reported to be suffering in Iran

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi. © NARGES MOHAMMADI FOUNDATION / AFP

The family of Narges Mohammadi, the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has expressed concern about her health after she was reportedly hospitalised twice following her violent arrest in Iran on Friday.

In a brief phone call with her family on Sunday, Mohammadi stated that she was struck repeatedly on the head and neck with batons during the arrest, according to a statement by her support committee on X (formerly Twitter).

The committee added that her physical condition appeared poor during the call, and she seemed unwell.

A group of Iranian activists, including filmmakers Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof, called for her unconditional release on Monday.

Mohammadi, 53, has faced repeated arrests and imprisonment over her 25-year campaign against mandatory hijab laws and the death penalty in Iran. She has spent much of the last decade behind bars, although she had been on medical parole since December 2024.

Her husband, Taghi Rahmani, who resides in Paris, stated on X that Mohammadi was detained during a ceremony commemorating lawyer Khosrow Alikordi in the eastern town of Mashhad, alongside prominent activist Sepideh Gholian.

Khosrow Alikordi, 45, was a lawyer who defended individuals detained during the crackdown on protests in 2022. His body was found on 5 December, sparking calls for an investigation from human rights groups.

The Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights has suggested that there are serious suspicions of state involvement in his death.