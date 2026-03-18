French singer Patrick Bruel targeted by rape complaints

French singer and actor Patrick Bruel speaks during a rally organised by the CRIF in support of Israeli hostages and in the memory of the victims of the October 7, 2023, in front of the Trocadero in Paris, on October 17, 2025. Alain JOCARD / AFP

French singer and actor Patrick Bruel is facing two legal complaints, one alleging sexual assault and attempted rape, and the other accusing him of rape.

The first complaint was filed in Paris last week, while the second was submitted in 2024 in Saint-Malo, according to information obtained by French news agency AFP from sources close to the case.

The allegations were disclosed on Wednesday by Mediapart, which also reported claims of sexual violence by six other women.

Patrick Bruel, through his lawyer Christophe Ingrain, told AFP that he has “never sought to coerce anyone into a sexual act.”