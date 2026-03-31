Foreign journalist kidnapped in Iraq

The Palestine Hotel, Baghdad. © Wikipedia

A foreign journalist has been kidnapped by unknown individuals in Iraq, the country’s Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday evening.

The victim’s identity has not been disclosed, but Iraqi media report that she is a freelance US journalist working for an Italian news agency. The abduction reportedly occurred near the Palestine Hotel in central Baghdad.

Security forces immediately launched an investigation using intelligence and fieldwork. A chase led to the arrest of one suspect.

The Interior Ministry has stated that efforts are ongoing to locate the remaining suspects and secure the journalist’s release.