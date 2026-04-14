French singer Patrick Bruel under investigation for attempted rape

Patrick Bruel. © ABACAPRESS.COM

The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into French singer Patrick Bruel following a complaint filed last month alleging attempted rape and sexual assault.

The complaint, filed on 12 March, accuses Bruel of a possible sexual assault that allegedly took place decades ago. Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the complainant.

According to French news agency AFP, Daniela Elstner, the current CEO of Unifrance, a Paris-based film house, filed a complaint on that day.

Bruel, best known for his hit song ‘Casser la voix,’ has faced accusations of sexual misconduct from several other women.

They include Belgian Karine Viseur, who announced on French radio station RTL France in late March that she, too, had filed a complaint against the singer.