German car rammer kills two people, injures many others

German police car. © Wikimedia Commons

Two people were killed and three others seriously injured on Monday afternoon when a car sped into a crowd in central Leipzig, Germany, local authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred on Grimmaische Straße, and the 33-year-old German driver was apprehended.

Police said he brought the vehicle to a halt himself before being arrested inside the car.

The suspect, who is known to police, displayed signs of mental confusion during his arrest.

In addition to the fatalities and serious injuries, about 20 others are reported to have been affected, according to fire chief Axel Schuh.

A police spokesperson confirmed the multiple casualties, saying, “A car drove through the city centre.”

A crisis centre has been established in the local Gewandhaus concert hall to provide psychological support to those in need.

Mayor Burkhard Jung stated that the situation had been contained, with police heavily present and the area completely secured.

The Premier of Saxony State, Michael Kretschmer, expressed deep shock over what he described as a “likely deliberate collision” in a statement on X.

He offered his condolences to the victims and pledged that authorities would use every means available to address the incident.

Germany has seen several attacks using vehicles in recent years.

In 2016, there were fatalities at Christmas markets in Berlin, followed by another incident in Magdeburg in 2024.

Early 2025 saw a similar attack during a labour union march in Munich.