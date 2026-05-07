Harrods compensates dozens of people for abuse by former owner

Harrods, London © Wikimedia Commons

Harrods has compensated dozens of people after allegations of sexual abuse by its late owner, Mohamed Al-Fayed.

Over 75 victims have received full compensation following claims submitted to the iconic London department store.

Al-Fayed, an Egyptian businessman, owned Harrods from 1985 to 2010. Hundreds of women accused the billionaire, who died in 2023, of sexual misconduct, abuse, and rape.

The department store established a victim compensation scheme last year for those affected by its late owner. A total of 259 individuals have come forward so far. Harrods confirmed that the remaining claims are still under review.

Al-Fayed reportedly abused female employees at Harrods and other businesses, using threats to prevent them from reporting his actions.

He died nearly three years ago at the age of 94.

Allegations against Al-Fayed resurfaced in September 2024, after the BBC aired a documentary accusing him of rape and sexual violence. This report led many additional victims to step forward.

Al-Fayed was the father of Dodi Al-Fayed, who died alongside Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris in 1997.