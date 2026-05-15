'MAGA' influencer charged with assault in London

Melissa Rein Lively, 40, poses at a hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2025. Long, blond, wavy hair, heavy makeup and cosmetic injections: like many women in Donald Trump's orbit, political consultant Melissa Rein Lively wears her support for the US president on her face. CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

US influencer Melissa Rein Lively, a prominent supporter of Donald Trump, has been charged with “assault with violence” in connection with a 2025 incident on the London Underground, British Transport Police announced on Friday.

Her partner, Philipp Ostermann, a 37-year-old German national, was charged with three public order offences, including two racially aggravated ones, stemming from the same 11 October 2025 incident at Bond Street station in central London.

According to police reports cited by media outlets, the couple allegedly assaulted a woman who was entering the station with her sister and two young children, after a collision involving the children’s pram.

The British Transport Police had previously issued a public appeal for witnesses, releasing CCTV footage that reportedly helped identify Ostermann and Lively, 40, founder of a communications agency called 'America First,' that describes itself as "anti-woke."

The agency is part of Trump's 'Make America Great Again' movement.

A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for 19 May at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London.