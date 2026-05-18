At least three dead in California mosque shooting

Islamic Center of San Diego. © Wikimedia Commons

Three people were killed on Monday in a shooting at a mosque in San Diego, California, according to local authorities.

The attack occurred shortly before noon at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

The victims included a security guard of the mosque, who played a crucial role in preventing an even greater loss of life, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said.

Two suspects, identified as males aged 17 and 19, were later found dead in a nearby vehicle. Authorities reported that the pair died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to NBC News and CNN.

The investigation is being treated as a hate crime, as the incident occurred at San Diego’s largest mosque, Wahl confirmed.

Further details about the circumstances leading to the shooting and how it unfolded are expected in the coming days, the police chief added.

US President Donald Trump described the shooting as “a terrible situation” during a press briefing.