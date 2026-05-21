Dominican Republic: nearly a tonne of cocaine seized

Illustration picture shows a press moment regarding the capture of over 200kg of cocaine from Brazil, at the offices of the Federal Police East Flanders, in Dendermonde, Friday 25 June 2021. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Three people have been arrested and nearly a tonne of cocaine seized off the Dominican Republic during an operation involving French and US agents, authorities announced on Thursday.

The drugs were intercepted aboard a speedboat near Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital, according to the country’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD).

Authorities discovered 978 packages of suspected cocaine wrapped in adhesive tape and marked with various logos.

The total weight of the cargo could exceed 990 kilogrammes, the DNCD’s communications director told French news agency AFP.

Three Venezuelan nationals were detained in connection with the seizure.

This operation took place as part of a broader effort to curb drug trafficking that has included a large-scale deployment of US naval forces in the Caribbean and Pacific since August 2025.