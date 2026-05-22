Prime Minister Magyar stops Hungary's withdrawal from the ICC

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar. © Wikimedia Commons

The Hungarian Government has reversed former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This was announced on Friday by current Prime Minister Péter Magyar via social media platform X.

Last June, Hungary had informed the ICC of its intention to withdraw, triggering a transition period set to end on 2 June this year.

The ICC provides Member States with legal avenues for handling cases such as war crimes and has the authority to issue international arrest warrants, which Member States are expected to enforce.

ICC arrest warrants have been issued, for example, against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some of his current and former ministers.

Orbán had announced Hungary’s withdrawal from the ICC during a visit by Netanyahu to Hungary in 2025.

However, Magyar promised in April that Hungary would remain in the ICC.