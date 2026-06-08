Wednesday 10 June 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Three arrested as Polish police make heroin bust of over €50 million

Monday 8 June 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Three arrested as Polish police make heroin bust of over €50 million
Poland’s Interior Minister, Marcin Kierwiński. © Wikimedia Commons

Polish police have seized over a tonne of heroin, worth approximately 220 million zloty, or nearly  €52 million, in the port city of Gdynia near Gdańsk.

The discovery marks the largest operation of its kind in more than a decade, according to Poland’s Interior Minister, Marcin Kierwiński.

The investigation began in March when British authorities alerted Polish officials about a shipment of drugs concealed in decorative bricks in sea containers arriving from the United Arab Emirates.

Three suspects, two men and a woman, have been arrested in connection with the case.

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