Three arrested as Polish police make heroin bust of over €50 million

Poland’s Interior Minister, Marcin Kierwiński. © Wikimedia Commons

Polish police have seized over a tonne of heroin, worth approximately 220 million zloty, or nearly €52 million, in the port city of Gdynia near Gdańsk.

The discovery marks the largest operation of its kind in more than a decade, according to Poland’s Interior Minister, Marcin Kierwiński.

The investigation began in March when British authorities alerted Polish officials about a shipment of drugs concealed in decorative bricks in sea containers arriving from the United Arab Emirates.

Three suspects, two men and a woman, have been arrested in connection with the case.