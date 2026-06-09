France wants to send serial rapists to prison for life

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu. © Wikimedia Commons

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has proposed tougher penalties for serial rapists and faster investigations into crimes against children following the outrage over the murder of 11-year-old Lyhanna.

After meeting with several ministers, Lecornu suggested increasing the maximum sentence for serial child rapists to life imprisonment, up from the current limit of 20 years.

Speaking during a parliamentary session, he later proposed extending this measure to crimes against adults.

For crimes against children, Lecornu’s plan mandates that investigative actions must be conducted within a maximum timeframe of three months.

This addresses the lack of judicial action against Jérôme B., the main suspect in Lyhanna’s murder, who had faced several complaints and reports before the tragic incident.

Lyhanna's body was found about a week after she disappeared after school. She had last been seen entering the car of Jérôme B, the father of one of her friends.

According to Lecornu's proposal, which came a day after protests sparked by Lyhanna's disappearance and death, four measures will be incorporated within 10 days into a child protection bill. This legislation has already been presented to the cabinet and will be debated in parliament from 15 July.

Additionally, Lecornu vowed to expedite a separate bill, supported by National Assembly President Yaël Braun-Pivet, and aimed at comprehensively tackling sexist and sexual violence.