Toddler left in car by mother dies in Germany

German police car. © Wikimedia Commons

A 20-month-old baby girl has died in Schorndorf, Germany, after being left in a car by a parent.

The toddler was discovered at about 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday in a vehicle parked outside a climbing gym. Emergency services attempted in vain to resuscitate the child.

Initial investigations suggest the child’s mother left her in the car and returned only hours later.

Temperatures in and around Stuttgart on Wednesday afternoon reached up to 28 degrees Celsius. Police have not yet confirmed whether heat played a role in the tragic death, pending further insights from an autopsy.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are expected to provide updates on Thursday.