Teenager suspected of murdering her parents arrested in the Netherlands

Dutch police. Credit: Belga

A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her parents in Meerstad, a small town near Groningen in the north of the Netherlands.

Several Dutch media outlets have reported that she is 13 years old, but police have not confirmed her age.

The circumstances of the incident remain unclear, but authorities are treating it as a violent crime involving the young suspect.

At present, the girl is only allowed to communicate with her lawyer.

Neighbours claim that the 53-year-old father was seen walking his dog on Wednesday evening.

Hours later, he and his wife were found dead at their home.