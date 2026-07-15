Six women file rape charges against former modeling agency CEO

Former Elite CEO Gerald Marie surrounded by contestants in the Elite Model Look international modelling contest. AFP PHOTO PASCAL GUYOT Pascal GUYOT / AFP

Six women have filed a complaint in Paris accusing former Elite modelling agency CEO Gérald Marie of rape and human trafficking, their lawyer told French news agency AFP on Wednesday.

The complaint follows an earlier case brought by model Carré Otis, who accused Marie of raping her when she was 17 and of involvement in human trafficking.

The six women are now aged between 45 and 60. One of them is also said to have been a minor at the time of the alleged offences, which date back to the 1980s and 1990s.

In the complaint filed in Paris, the women allege that, for many decades, Marie abused the authority, influence and power of his position as head of an international modelling agency with a major office in the French capital.

They accuse him of using that position to force numerous young women into sexual acts.

Marie denies the allegations, according to his lawyer, Céline Bekerman.