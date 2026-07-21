Italy: Meloni demands 'the truth' after Moroccan man dies during arrest

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called on Tuesday for “the full truth” to be established after the death in Bologna of a Moroccan man who was pinned to the ground during his arrest, sparking anger and outrage.

In a post on X, Meloni said any responsibility linked to the death of Abderrahim Fakir must be established “with the greatest rigour,” adding that the truth must be pursued “to the very end, without prejudice or indulgence towards anyone.”

An investigation was opened on Monday into the death of Fakir, 42, who had lived in Italy since the age of five. He died on Sunday after being held face down on the ground for several minutes.

In footage filmed by a local resident, Fakir could be heard repeatedly shouting, “Help! Help!” while two police officers restrained him on the ground in front of several emergency responders.

He was then seen motionless, face down on the asphalt, as officers bound his hands and feet. One of the officers later tapped him on the shoulder to check whether he was still conscious.

The Bologna prosecutor’s office has placed the two officers and four emergency responders who were present during the arrest under investigation. An autopsy has been ordered, and investigators will examine footage from the officers’ two body cameras.

Police said they had been called after local residents reported a man “in a violent rage.”

Several thousand people gathered in central Bologna on Monday evening to protest, according to local media footage. Clashes broke out with police, leaving at least 11 people injured, the same media reported.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi urged caution pending the outcome of the investigation.

“No one is above the law,” he told Il Messaggero daily newspaper.