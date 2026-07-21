Italian police seize 770 kg of cocaine, worth €250 million

Vehicle used by Italy's Financial Police. © Wikimedia Commons

Italian financial police and customs officers have seized 770 kg of “extra-pure” cocaine worth about €250 million on the street at the port of Vado Ligure in north-west Italy.

The authorities announced the seizure on Tuesday, describing it as one of the biggest anti-drug operations carried out at the port in recent years.

According to an official statement, the shipment was hidden among dozens of pallets of bananas inside a refrigerated container.

The container had arrived from one of Ecuador’s main ports, the statement added.