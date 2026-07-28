Wednesday 29 July 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Over 900 people in French jails for sexual violence against minors

Tuesday 28 July 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Over 900 people in French jails for sexual violence against minors
French Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin. © Wikimedia Commons

Since 8 June, French authorities have jailed 924 people for sexual offences against minors, Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said on Tuesday, after ordering a full review of complaints following the murder of 11-year-old Lyhanna.

The number of imprisonments marks a 134% increase compared with the average, Darmanin said.

Since then, 1,700 judicial investigations have also been opened. That is 271% higher than in the same period last year.

Darmanin instructed all prosecutors-general across France to re-examine every case after it emerged that complaints had already been filed in 2022 and 2025 against the main suspect, 41-year-old Jérôme B., for sexual offences involving a minor.

The French Justice Ministry said the measures should not be seen as an exceptional mobilisation in response to a single tragedy.

Instead, it said, they form part of a structural and lasting shift in the implementation of criminal justice policy aimed at protecting minors.

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