Dutch police find multiple weapons during search in the Overasselt area

Illustrative image of Dutch police. Credit: Belga

Police in the Netherlands found several weapons on Wednesday in and around Overasselt, Gelderland, as part of the investigation into a fatal shooting on Monday night.

Investigators had earlier already found a “suspicious bag” in nearby Wijchen.

The police inquiry began after a tip-off from a local resident. Riot police were searching the area for further evidence linked to an incident on the night from Monday to Tuesday, in which a 51-year-old man from Wijchen was shot dead in Overasselt by a group of armed men.

Two police officers were also seriously injured in the incident which, police believe, may have been linked to drugs.

A total of 35 suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the case.

The riot police search has now ended, but officers will carry out further investigative work on Thursday.

Police have also urged local residents to remain alert if they come across suspicious objects or notice suspicious activity.