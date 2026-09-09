Briton charged for alleged contacts with Russian Intelligence

British police. Credit: Canva

A 31-year-old British man has been charged under the UK’s National Security Act after allegedly contacting a person linked to Russian military intelligence, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

Joshua Cammidge, from Swindon in central England, faces two charges, the Crown Prosecution Service said. They are assisting a foreign intelligence service and intending to commit, or making preparations for, sabotage.

Prosecutors said he is suspected of communicating with an individual believed to be linked to the GRU Volunteer Corps, a group controlled by the Russian military intelligence agency, and of receiving instructions from that person.

Cammidge is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in central London on Thursday morning.

The charges follow an investigation by counter-terrorism police. In a statement, UK Security Minister Dan Jarvis said the authorities had taken action against a potential threat.