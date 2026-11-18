Poland’s Constitutional Court said on Wednesday it had stripped its president, Bogdan Swieczkowski, of immunity, paving the way for criminal proceedings against him amid a wider political and institutional crisis surrounding the court.

At the end of October, Swieczkowski was suspended by judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska, who was elected by the current parliamentary majority and appointed to serve as acting head of the tribunal.

Swieczkowski, along with the nationalist and far-right opposition, rejects the suspension and disputes the legitimacy of the general assembly formed by judges elected by the current majority.

On Wednesday, the judges authorised proceedings against him over allegations including abuse of power and irregularities linked to the purchase or use of spyware while he was Attorney-general.

The allegations also concern his management of the Constitutional Court. Prosecutors accuse him in particular of preventing judges elected by the governing pro-European coalition from taking their seats on the court.

However, the general assembly rejected a request from the Attorney-general to place Swieczkowski in pre-trial detention.

Since returning to office in 2023, Prime Minister Donald Tusk has sought to reform the Constitutional Court, which critics say was brought under political control during the 2015–2023 rule of the national-conservative Law and Justice party, known by its Polish initials PiS.

PiS appointed loyalists to the court and has mobilised supporters, who have been protesting and camping outside the institution for several months.

The crisis deepened in late October when police were deployed to block access to the tribunal, and a judge elected by the current majority announced that she would take over as acting president in place of Swieczkowski.