French watchdog fines Google and Shein for cookie law violations

France’s data protection authority, the CNIL, has fined Google and Shein for breaching cookie regulations by failing to obtain users’ informed and explicit consent.

Google has been hit with a record €325 million fine, which accounts for violations of advertising rules alongside cookie-related breaches. For its part, Shein has been ordered to pay €150 million, matching the previous record fine issued to Google several years ago for similar cookie infringements.

Shein has announced plans to appeal against the decision at the French Council of State and the European Court of Justice, calling the fine “completely disproportionate.”

Google, on the other hand, has said it is “reviewing” the CNIL’s ruling.