Coronavirus: frites shops and hairdressers can remain open...

Snack bars are among the businesses that can stay open, as long as they are selling food for take-away food.

Areas where customers can eat in will have to close, the health minister Maggie De Block stipulated on Radio 1 (VRT) on Friday.

Hairdressers will also be able to stay open, but on an appointment-only basis.

In both cases, the aim is to avoid customers sitting in proximity to each other for too long.

On Thursday evening, the National Security Council announced a series of important restrictive measures on Thursday evening with a view to avoiding the spread of the coronavirus. From midnight on Friday hotels, restaurants and cafés and discotheques will have to close their doors. Lessons have also been stopped at schools.

Only businesses providing basic needs, like pharmacies and shops selling food or animal feed, can open as usual.

The Brussels Times