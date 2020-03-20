 
Oil prices continue to recover
Friday, 20 March, 2020
    Oil prices continue to recover

    Friday, 20 March 2020
    © Belga

    Oil prices continued the recovery on Thursday during Friday trading in Asia. The emergency measures taken by several central banks effectively sustained prices, according to reports.

    A barrel of Brent from the North Sea cost 29.14 dollars on Friday morning, 67 cents more than the previous day. The price of a barrel of WTI American oil went up by 82 cents to reach 26.04 dollars.

    Last week, crude oil prices were at their lowest level in 18 years as a result of the impact of the coronavirus and a price war between the major oil-producing countries. However, prices have noticeably picked up in the last few days.

    The Brussels Times

