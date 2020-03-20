Oil prices continue to recover...

Oil prices continued the recovery on Thursday during Friday trading in Asia. The emergency measures taken by several central banks effectively sustained prices, according to reports.

A barrel of Brent from the North Sea cost 29.14 dollars on Friday morning, 67 cents more than the previous day. The price of a barrel of WTI American oil went up by 82 cents to reach 26.04 dollars.

Last week, crude oil prices were at their lowest level in 18 years as a result of the impact of the coronavirus and a price war between the major oil-producing countries. However, prices have noticeably picked up in the last few days.

The Brussels Times