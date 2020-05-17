 
Employers’ group wants support for businesses continued through summer
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 17 May, 2020
Latest News:
Federal Minister slams hospital staff protest against PM...
Employers’ group wants support for businesses continued through...
Up to 27 degrees sun expected this week...
A future vaccine must be free and available...
850,000 masks distributed to Belgian schools ahead of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 17 May 2020
    Federal Minister slams hospital staff protest against PM Sophie Wilmès
    Employers’ group wants support for businesses continued through summer
    Up to 27 degrees sun expected this week in Belgium
    A future vaccine must be free and available to all, NGOs call
    850,000 masks distributed to Belgian schools ahead of reopening
    EU dilemma: How to open up to tourism without spreading the coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Italy records lowest death toll since 9 March
    Belgium extends replacement income for the self-employed
    Virologist calls for coordinated approach to reopening Europe’s borders
    Some grandparents may now look after grandchildren
    Coronavirus: Only 60 new hospital admissions since Saturday in Belgium
    Belgium’s Prime Minister gets a chilly reception from hospital staff
    Flanders sets up committee for social relaunch
    Chihuahua is the thieves’ most popular dog breed
    Brussels Airlines announces cuts in destinations
    New paedophilia documentary casts shadow over Jean-Paul II Centenary
    One person wins 73 million EuroMillions jackpot
    Socialist leader calls for new Belgian post-Corona recovery strategy
    New objects belonging to former prisoners found at Auschwitz
    Donald Trump announces new ‘super duper missile’
    View more

    Employers’ group wants support for businesses continued through summer

    Sunday, 17 May 2020
    © Belga

    The UCM employers’ association wants financial assistance for businesses affected by the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis to be continued through summer, noting that despite the gradual reopening, they are not flourishing and many expect to keep losing money in June.

    The UCM, which represents small and medium-sized businesses and independent consultants, is also calling for a solution to the issue of rentals.

    In a survey it conducted among independent businesses in Wallonia and Brussels to evaluate the first week of the reopening, the association found that only 8% of the 812 respondents felt they had had more customers than a normal week in May. Seventeen percent found that the week had been normal, but a whopping 75% said they had received few customers.

    Businesses said they were prepared to apply social distancing and had taken various measures : signs at the entry to their stores and use of sanitisers (88%), marking the ground to enforce physical distancing (48%), making masks compulsory (46%), making masks available (27%) and visits by appointment (25%). They also said they had to remind about 55% of clients of the sanitary rules.

    Given the low level of activity during this first week, 84% of businesses feel their activities will no longer be profitable by June and they could need to apply for financial support under the Droit passerelle (“Bridge Law”) which provides assistance to businesses affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

    “Only 17% of respondents do not have any cash-flow problems,” UCM said, adding that “28% feel they quickly need between 5,000 and 10,000 euros to defray their expenses, 10% are unable to pay all their rent and 27% have reached agreements with their landlords.”

    To be able to stay in business, “63% will reduce their salaries, 57% will reduce their investments, 50% their advertising budget and 50% will take less stock (reduced collections),” the survey found.

    The results of the survey have led UCM to call for the Bridge Law to be extended through the summer, for cashflow tools developed by the region to be publicized and for a structural solution to be developed for rental leases.

    It proposes that landlords who forego 50% of their rent should be granted a property tax exemption. The remaining 50% to be paid would be advanced by the Region and tenants would be given a period of two years to reimburse the advances.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job