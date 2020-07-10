 
130,000 millionaires in Belgium in 2019
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 10 July, 2020
Latest News:
130,000 millionaires in Belgium in 2019...
84% of expats in Flanders will holiday in...
New compulsory face mask rules: where and when?...
Coronavirus: more than 550,000 deaths worldwide...
WHO sets up panel to evaluate its handling...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 10 July 2020
    130,000 millionaires in Belgium in 2019
    84% of expats in Flanders will holiday in Belgium this summer
    New compulsory face mask rules: where and when?
    Coronavirus: more than 550,000 deaths worldwide
    WHO sets up panel to evaluate its handling of the coronavirus crisis
    Belgium could make masks mandatory in shops from next week
    KU Leuven to test coronavirus vaccine on humans this year
    Belgium bans travel to three areas in EU countries
    Coronavirus response has already cost Belgium €15 billion
    Ryanair will cut dozens of jobs in Belgium
    75% of infected Covid-19 patients in Belgian care homes have no symptoms, study shows
    Coronavirus: Scientists clash over Belgium’s handling of crisis
    Finland lifts travel restrictions for Belgium
    Belgium enacts quarantine for returnees from EU’s infected zones
    European Parliament votes for including natural gas in just transition fund
    Belgium in Brief: Quarantine Questions
    Belgian rail passengers can track their train’s punctuality
    Belgium’s employers order four times as many flu vaccines as usual
    Coronavirus: slight increase in new infections in Belgium
    Belgian firm gives military training to Saudi army in France: report
    View more
    Share article:

    130,000 millionaires in Belgium in 2019

    Friday, 10 July 2020
    © PxHere

    Belgium counted 130,000 millionaires among its population in 2019, 8.5% more than in 2018, according to a report published by consultancy Capgemini.

    The report defines a millionaire as anyone who possesses a minimum of one million US dollars in investable assets, excluding primary residence, collectibles, consumables, and consumer durables. $1 million is about €882,000.

    The total wealth of Belgium’s millionaires – known in the jargon as High Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) came to €332 billion, an increase of 8.7%. That gives an average of $2.5 million per millionaire.

    Over both the short- and the long-term, the wealth of the rich is growing faster than their numbers. From 2012 to 2019, the number of HNWIs grew by 60%, while their total wealth grew by just over 62%.

    Launching the report in Belgium, Robert van der Eijk, managing director of Capgemini Invent Belux, said that 28% of the wealth of this country’s rich is in cash. Shares account for 20%, fixed income 17% and property 16%, with 18% in alternative investments of various sorts.

    The growth of 8.5% in the number of millionaires in Belgium almost exactly tracks global growth of 9%. Worldwide, the US and Europe led the growth, overtaking the Asia-Pacific region for the first time since 2012.

    However growth looks to be over for the time being. The figures presented refer to 2019, so the effect of the coronavirus pandemic do not show up. Capgemini estimates, however, that the wealth of HNWIs will have fallen by 6% to 8% in the first months of this year to April.

    The report also points to an evolution in the type of wealth held by the very rich.

    The number of those interested in investments in sustainable sectors is now 27% overall, but more among those under the age of 40 (41%) and those with assets of $30 million or more (40%). By contrast, among those with less than $5 million the figure is only 17%.

    However the motives of these investors are not necessarily altruistic. While 26% said they were motivated by a desire to contribute to society, 39% were attracted by higher returns, and 33% by lower risks.

    The World Wealth Report 2020 is based on data from 71 countries representing 98% of world GDP and 99% of all stock market capitalisation. More than 2,500 HNWIs were interviewed in January and February of this year.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times