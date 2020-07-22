   
Contactless payments double in Belgium thanks to coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020
Latest News:
Contactless payments double in Belgium thanks to coronavirus...
Brussels company tasked with developing Belgian ‘Covid-19 app’...
Belgium’s budget deficit rises faster than eurozone average...
Magnet fishers find firearms dumped in Brussels canal...
Belgium will likely tighten coronavirus measures again on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 July 2020
    Contactless payments double in Belgium thanks to coronavirus
    Brussels company tasked with developing Belgian ‘Covid-19 app’
    Belgium’s budget deficit rises faster than eurozone average
    Magnet fishers find firearms dumped in Brussels canal
    Belgium will likely tighten coronavirus measures again on Thursday
    Brussels Airport satisfied with rescue plan for Brussels Airlines
    Ryanair will close its Frankfurt base after pilots refuse to take pay cuts
    US customs will carry out checks at Brussels Airport
    Belgium in Brief: Towards A Second Peak?
    Pharmaceutical companies say they would sell coronavirus vaccine at a profit
    Over 200 new coronavirus infections in Belgium per day again
    Second coronavirus peak in Belgium likely higher than the first, model shows
    Ghent university spin-off develops bio-ink to 3D print human tissue
    Up to 13 times more coronavirus infections than official numbers in United States
    Belgium’s average rises to 184 new coronavirus infections per day
    Mayors get manual on how to handle local outbreaks
    Contract tracers ask National Security Council to make event attendance lists mandatory
    11 different wolves spotted in Flanders in last two years
    Quotas aim to steer medical students into general practice
    Investigating the EU response to Covid-19
    View more
    Share article:

    Contactless payments double in Belgium thanks to coronavirus

    Wednesday, 22 July 2020
    © Febelfin

    The share of contactless electronic payments doubled in the early months of the coronavirus epidemic in Belgium from 16% of all transactions in February to 35% in June, according to finance minister Alexander De Croo (Open VLD).

    De Croo revealed the evolution of the payment method in a parliamentary answer to Barbara Pas, fraction leader of Vlaams Belang.

    With the arrival of the epidemic, customers were asked to make payments using electronic means wherever possible, to save shop staff from handling cash.

    However even people accustomed to using debit cards for even small payments were wary of dealing with a keypad which would have been used by many others before them, and which may or may not have been regularly disinfected.

    For that reason, in April Febelfin, the banking sector federation, increased the limit for payments without using a pincode from €25 to €50 for a single transaction, with a daily limit of €100. Any other transactions made in a day would require a pincode.

    “That is a positive development, but Belgium is still far behind neighbouring countries,” Pas said. “In the Netherlands, the share of contactless payments is already 81 percent,” she said.

    And she called on Febelfin to keep the new higher limit after the coronavirus crisis is over.

    “We learn from Febelfin that no fraud cases have been reported by consumers during this period,” she said. “The scenario of criminals walking past a consumer’s handbag with a payment terminal in order to initiate a contactless card transaction has never occurred. With that in mind, there is no reason to reduce the limit.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times