   
Nuclear phase-out will raise Belgium’s greenhouse gas emissions, Planning Bureau predicts
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 04 July, 2021
Latest News:
European Commission calls for independent investigation of deadly...
First day of Summer Sales gets mixed reviews...
Nuclear phase-out will raise Belgium’s greenhouse gas emissions,...
New York: So good they named it three...
Thousands battle forest fires in Greece and Russia...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 04 July 2021
    European Commission calls for independent investigation of deadly arrest of Roma man in the Czech Republic
    First day of Summer Sales gets mixed reviews
    Nuclear phase-out will raise Belgium’s greenhouse gas emissions, Planning Bureau predicts
    New York: So good they named it three times
    Thousands battle forest fires in Greece and Russia
    Man throws 1 kilo of drugs during police car chase
    Motoring organisation urges caution on holiday highways
    Russian ransomware attack under way, Centre for Cybersecurity warns
    Slovenia’s first scandal
    Covid-19: Experts expect fourth wave at the end of summer or autumn
    122 athletes selected to represent Belgium in the Olympics
    Brussels region to release new local tourism cycle routes every weekend
    Brussels in need of a ‘toilet plan,’ says local NGO
    Brand new Tesla bursts into flames with driver at the wheel
    Paris threatens to ban e-scooters following fatal accident and mounting criticism
    Belgium-Italy: Vertonghen rueful that his error led to first Italian goal
    The end of 9-5: Colruyt and unions agree to off-hours test
    Facebook tests new feature alerting users to extremist content
    Belgium-Italy: Jérémy Doku worked hard, but in vain
    Belgium-Italy: “We tried everything,” says Kevin de Bruyne
    View more
    Share article:

    Nuclear phase-out will raise Belgium’s greenhouse gas emissions, Planning Bureau predicts

    Sunday, 04 July 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Greenhouse gas emissions will increase when the planned phase-out of Belgium’s nuclear plants takes effect, according to the Federal Planning Bureau.

    Five of the country’s seven nuclear plants – representing half of the Belgian energy production – have to shut down because they’re too old to guarantee safety, while also expensive to maintain, New Mobility reports.

    Under the current plan, the government will close Doel 3 and Tihange 2 in 2022 and 2023, while Doel 1 and 2 the newer Tihange 3 and Doel 4 will be shut by 2025.

    The energy supplied by the plants will mostly be replaced by supply from newly constructed gas power plants, and with it the Bureau forecasts CO2 emissions to increase by some 12% by 2026.

    Belgium’s electricity mix in 2019 consisted of nuclear power (48%), renewable energy (18%), and fossil fuels (34%).

    In 2020 greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 7,2% compared to 2019 due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

    This year, nuclear energy still represents half of the total electricity offer, but will gradually be replaced by gas plants. The part of gas plants for electricity production will grow from 19% in 2021 to 28% in 2023, and 56% in 2026. The share of renewable energy is expected to rise from 26% in 2021 to 30% in 2026. The remaining part needed to supply the country with electricity will be imported.

    The Brussels Times