Nuclear phase-out will raise Belgium’s greenhouse gas emissions, Planning Bureau predicts

Greenhouse gas emissions will increase when the planned phase-out of Belgium’s nuclear plants takes effect, according to the Federal Planning Bureau.

Five of the country’s seven nuclear plants – representing half of the Belgian energy production – have to shut down because they’re too old to guarantee safety, while also expensive to maintain, New Mobility reports.

Under the current plan, the government will close Doel 3 and Tihange 2 in 2022 and 2023, while Doel 1 and 2 the newer Tihange 3 and Doel 4 will be shut by 2025.

The energy supplied by the plants will mostly be replaced by supply from newly constructed gas power plants, and with it the Bureau forecasts CO2 emissions to increase by some 12% by 2026.

Belgium’s electricity mix in 2019 consisted of nuclear power (48%), renewable energy (18%), and fossil fuels (34%).

In 2020 greenhouse gas emissions decreased by 7,2% compared to 2019 due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

This year, nuclear energy still represents half of the total electricity offer, but will gradually be replaced by gas plants. The part of gas plants for electricity production will grow from 19% in 2021 to 28% in 2023, and 56% in 2026. The share of renewable energy is expected to rise from 26% in 2021 to 30% in 2026. The remaining part needed to supply the country with electricity will be imported.

The Brussels Times