The price of eggs soars to a new record

Credit: Belga/David Pintens

The price of eggs has hit a new record this week, with brown 6.25-gramme free-range eggs now priced at 18.63 cents each.

Last week, the same eggs were priced at 18.56 cents.

These figures refer to the price paid to the poultry farmers. Prices in shops are higher.

Egg prices have been climbing for weeks due to market shortages. A renewed outbreak of bird flu in Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands has reduced supply.

In the meantime, the demand for eggs continues to rise steadily. This trend is heightened ahead of the festive season, as eggs and egg products are widely used in baking during Christmas celebrations and end-of-year festivities.