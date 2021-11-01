   
July floods: Flanders receives damages claims for €31.75 million
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 01 November, 2021
Latest News:
July floods: Flanders receives damages claims for €31.75...
Most rainy October in over 20 years...
Klaasje quits K3 after concert in the Netherlands...
Pollution scandal: 3M appeals against shutdown ruling...
Concerns about flooding risks as ice melting accelerates...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    What’s open on 1 November
    2
    Solved: Mystery of the private jet full of 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on its way to Brussels
    3
    Subsidies for gas power plants to replace nuclear
    4
    What will change on 1 November?
    5
    Young man dies in student hazing in Namur
    Share article:

    July floods: Flanders receives damages claims for €31.75 million

    Monday, 01 November 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Belga

    The Flemish government has received damage claims worth a total of €31.75 million following heavy rain and flooding in July, Belga news agency reports.

    The worst of the damage was felt across the border in Wallonia, but the province of Limburg was also affected. The Flemish government has now started a procedure to have the flooding declared a natural disaster.

    Following the flooding and the clean-up operation, property owners were given until 14 September to make a claim for damage caused. Claims arising from 162 different towns and municipalities amounted to €12.6 million for flooding and €18.99 million for excess rainfall

    “In response to the necessary speed of treatment, it is already very positive that there is a protocol between the Flemish government and [insurance] sector association Assuralia,” said Peter Van Rompuy (CD&V) who put the question to minister-president Jan Jambon (N-VA).

    “As a result, the insurance will not only cover the compulsory part via the fire insurance, but also the uninsured part via the Flemish disaster fund. Thanks to this pre-financing, the victims can be compensated in one go,” he said.

    The recognition of a natural disaster also allows the insured parties to recoup 100% of the cost of the damage suffered – part from insurance and part from the government’s disaster fund, maintained for just such purposes.

    According to the insurance industry association Assuralia, the total damages reported amounts to €74.6 million, of which the Flemish government will be responsible for paying out €28 million.

    Latest news

    Most rainy October in over 20 years
    With 121.1 mm of precipitation, October 2021 was the second wettest October since 1991, according to the monthly climate report published on Sunday ...
    Klaasje quits K3 after concert in the Netherlands
    Klaasje Meijer, the Dutch member of the latest incarnation of girl group K3, has left the group, after her last performance in Groningen last ...
    Pollution scandal: 3M appeals against shutdown ruling
    3M has filed an appeal with the Belgian Council of State against the environmental inspectorate of the Flemish government’s decision to stop certain ...
    Concerns about flooding risks as ice melting accelerates in Greenland
    The Greenland ice sheet has melted by some 3.5 trillion tonnes in 10 years, raising sea levels by a centimetre and increasing the risk of flooding ...
    What’s open on 1 November
    Many employees are off work on 1 November, one of several bank holidays throughout the month in Belgium. For those of you just setting out, here's ...
    1,000 march in Brussels for the climate
    About 1,000 demonstrators gathered at the Central Station in Brussels on Sunday for a new climate march on the eve of the climate summit in Glasgow, ...
    Solved: Mystery of the private jet full of 1.3 tonnes of cocaine on its way to Brussels
    The forces behind a private plane heading for Brussels from an airport in the north-east of Brazil have finally been revealed: one of the country’s ...
    ‘Warning to humanity’: dying corals sign of climate disaster to come
    In the coming days, leaders from across the world will meet in Glasgow to agree on a coordinated action plan to tackle climate change. On the other ...
    Climate Summit: “If Glasgow fails, the whole thing fails” Boris Johnson warns
    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that if COP26 on climate change fails in Glasgow, "the whole thing fails", stressing the urgency ...
    Ashes of the late crime author Pieter Aspe incorporated into his new book
    Yesterday saw the launch of the latest in a long line of thrillers by one of Belgium’s top-selling authors, Pieter Haspeslag, who publishes under the ...
    Subsidies for gas power plants to replace nuclear
    Belgian electricity company Elia announced on Sunday the results of its Capacity Reimbursement Mechanism auction, favouring new gas plants from ...
    What will change on 1 November?
    With a new month comes new rules, from coronavirus measures to app updates for some mobile phones. Find out what changes on 1 November 2021. Covid ...