July floods: Flanders receives damages claims for €31.75 million

The Flemish government has received damage claims worth a total of €31.75 million following heavy rain and flooding in July, Belga news agency reports.

The worst of the damage was felt across the border in Wallonia, but the province of Limburg was also affected. The Flemish government has now started a procedure to have the flooding declared a natural disaster.

Following the flooding and the clean-up operation, property owners were given until 14 September to make a claim for damage caused. Claims arising from 162 different towns and municipalities amounted to €12.6 million for flooding and €18.99 million for excess rainfall

“In response to the necessary speed of treatment, it is already very positive that there is a protocol between the Flemish government and [insurance] sector association Assuralia,” said Peter Van Rompuy (CD&V) who put the question to minister-president Jan Jambon (N-VA).

“As a result, the insurance will not only cover the compulsory part via the fire insurance, but also the uninsured part via the Flemish disaster fund. Thanks to this pre-financing, the victims can be compensated in one go,” he said.

The recognition of a natural disaster also allows the insured parties to recoup 100% of the cost of the damage suffered – part from insurance and part from the government’s disaster fund, maintained for just such purposes.

According to the insurance industry association Assuralia, the total damages reported amounts to €74.6 million, of which the Flemish government will be responsible for paying out €28 million.