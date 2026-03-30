Greater Region moves to promote remembrance tourism

Images from the Battle of the Ardennes Museum in marge of the ECHO'GR project, which aims to strengthen cross-border cooperation in the field of remembrance tourism, in La Roche-en-Ardenne Monday 30 March 2026. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS POES

The ECHO’GR project, designed to enhance cross-border cooperation in the Greater Region, was unveiled on Monday in La Roche-en-Ardenne, Luxembourg Province.

The initiative seeks to promote shared European memory, education, and democratic values.

ECHO’GR builds upon the Interreg V “Land of Memory” programme, an EU initiative that promotes cooperation among regions and countries to enhance economic and social development across borders.

It is co-funded by European Union Feder funds (60%) alongside other financial partners. Its total budget is estimated at €4.1 million.

Thirty-four partners, including tourism offices, municipalities, memorial sites, schools, and museums, will collaborate across the Greater Region, which encompasses Wallonia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland in Germany, Luxembourg, and Lorraine in France.

The project centres on three key components. The first involves scientific and educational groundwork orchestrated by expert committees.

Dominique Gillard, provincial deputy responsible for the Greater Region, explained that this module aims to analyse the region’s conflicts from 1870 to 1950, drawing lessons to create accessible tools for younger generations.

The second component will transform memorial sites into hubs for dialogue, learning, and civic engagement.

Planned initiatives include installing educational resources at partner sites, organising cross-border citizen meetings, and enhancing transboundary hiking trails.

Lastly, ECHO’GR aims to establish lasting cross-border collaboration focused on history, citizenship, and memory.

“We believe that memory is not merely a retrospective glance but a compass for the future,” said Gillard.