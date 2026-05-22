Wallonia calls on motorhome park operators to regularise their situation

Walloon Tourism Minister Valérie Lescrenier is urging operators of motorhome areas to regularise their facilities following the adoption of a new decree on the creation and modernisation of public sites.

The decree, which took effect on 15 May, aims to foster a structured and sustainable approach to modern itinerant tourism, balancing territorial needs, according to a statement from the minister’s office.

The revised Walloon Tourism Code now requires all motorhome areas to be registered, thus ensuring better insight into existing facilities.

This measure also seeks to target investments where needs are pressing, eliminate redundancy, and improve Wallonia’s appeal to visitors.

To ensure balance between private and public offers, any new site must be at least five kilometres from the nearest registered facility.

Projects for new motorhome areas must meet clear criteria, such as addressing overcrowding during peak seasons, filling service gaps in underserved areas, or upgrading outdated infrastructure.

This approach aims to limit unnecessary developments and safeguard long-standing tourism businesses.

The decree also introduces service standards to ensure high-quality facilities, including individual electric hookups, automated service stations, improved accessibility for people with reduced mobility, and year-round professional maintenance.

“This decree provides clearer rules, supports regions needing infrastructure, protects existing investments, and guarantees tourists a quality experience throughout Wallonia,” Minister Lescrenier said.