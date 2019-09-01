 
KLM ground crew at Schiphol will strike for two hours on Monday morning
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 01 September, 2019
Latest News:
KLM ground crew at Schiphol will strike for...
King and Queen in Terneuzen to mark 75th...
Today’s Belgian Grand Prix will go ahead despite...
Ferrari takes pole position at Belgian Grand Prix...
Brussels draws up stricter rules for e-scooter and...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 01 September 2019
    KLM ground crew at Schiphol will strike for two hours on Monday morning
    King and Queen in Terneuzen to mark 75th anniversary of Battle of the Scheldt
    Today’s Belgian Grand Prix will go ahead despite fatal accident yesterday
    Ferrari takes pole position at Belgian Grand Prix
    Brussels draws up stricter rules for e-scooter and bike-sharing companies
    New section of E420 to open to traffic
    Man arrested for taking pictures of naked child on Ostend beach
    Researchers investigate siblings of autism children
    Belgian DIY store ‘first in Belgium’ to offer solar panels for rent
    Changes to bus lines through Evere from today
    ‘A Belgian majority government is possible before November’
    Belgian muslim school not authorised to open
    Belgian pharmacies on call to drop surcharge for prescriptions
    Greta Thunberg leads New York climate demonstration
    Greenpeace disappointed after UN negotiations on the Oceans Treaty
    CEO of Ryanair steps down from role 
    Soldiers to remain on Belgian streets until October
    Road safety campaign encourages drivers to ‘treat car passengers like cake’
    No electronic payment or withdrawals possible early on Monday
    The hidden costs of the energy bill: over €300 a year
    View more

    KLM ground crew at Schiphol will strike for two hours on Monday morning

    Sunday, 01 September 2019
    © Saschaporsche/Wikimedia

    Ground crew working for KLM at Schiphol airport will down tools on Monday morning between 0800 and 1000, local union FNV announced.

    Staff at the airline are striking for more pay, an increase in the number of workers employed and better working hours. Talks between unions and management have broken down. FNV was demanding a 4% pay increase each year, while management was offering a three-year package that would increase wages by a total of 6% over the period.

    KLM argues the strike is unnecessary because its offer, made on Thursday, is still on the table. However the union argues they were given an ultimatum to accept the offer, and time has now run out. The union made it clear on Friday that industrial action would follow as a result.

    The airline said it would do its best to make sure passengers suffer and little disruption as possible. “We would ask our passengers on Sunday evening and Monday to keep abreast of information posted on the KLM website and via the KLM app,” a company spokesperson said.

    The action is expected to affect not only KLM flights but also flights by partner airlines Delta and Air France. The Dutch airline declined to say how many flights could be affected in the time period, but the VRT reports that KLM and its partners have 150 scheduled flights taking off and landing in the two hours affected.

    The strike will affect all ground operations with the exception of check-in. The union predicts that 80% of ground staff will follow the strike instruction.

    Meanwhile a strike of security personnel at Schiphol announced for today was cancelled late on Saturday, after FNV agreed to go back to the negotiating table with airport authorities. The union has declined to comment before talks resume on Monday, according to industry website Luchtvaartnieuws.nl.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job