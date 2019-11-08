Strike at De Lijn: bus traffic seriously disrupted in Flemish Brabant

The circulation of De Lijn buses is once again being seriously disrupted on Friday because of a drivers’ strike.

According to the management, around 80% of the company’s employees are involved.

On Thursday evening, the management announced an agreement bringing an end to the industrial unrest, but the unions then refuted the news and said the strike would go ahead. In a statement, De Lijn’s managing director Roger Kesteloot accuses the unions of lying.

The drivers are certainly on strike this Friday, with serious repercussions for bus traffic on the outskirts of Brussels.

Striking staff are condemning planning problems linked, according to the unions, to cost-cutting and the company reorganisation that has been going on for several months. Irregular working hours spoil employees’ enjoyment of their family and social lives, the unions complained.

