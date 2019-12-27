 
Amount of sustainable biofuels added to petrol and diesel set to increase
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 27 December, 2019
Latest News:
Amount of sustainable biofuels added to petrol and...
Woman told to ‘get raped in Molenbeek’ after...
160,000 Belgian Allianz Partners clients affected by data...
Police launch search for elderly man arrested for...
Belgians under increasing attack from cybercriminals...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 27 December 2019
    Amount of sustainable biofuels added to petrol and diesel set to increase
    Woman told to ‘get raped in Molenbeek’ after giving feminist TED Talk
    160,000 Belgian Allianz Partners clients affected by data theft
    Police launch search for elderly man arrested for killing terminally-ill wife
    Belgians under increasing attack from cybercriminals
    Russia formally contests global sports ban
    Gastro outbreak could hit Belgium
    Lewis Hamilton elected European Sportsperson of the Year
    Doctor consultations costs to increase in 2020
    Brussels looking for concession holder for seven summer bars
    Slowdown in Brussels’ population growth as it surpasses 1.2 million
    Will 2020 be the breakthrough year for electric vehicles?
    Flanders bans disposable cups at events
    Molenbeek residents find a 2 km red carpet placed on pavements
    China, Russia and Iran start joint naval military exercises
    Three jazz festivals to kick-start Brussels in January
    Pensioner shoots thieves during burglary, risks prosecution himself
    Rotterdam to scrap its low-emissions zone
    Separate centre for young victims of human trafficking to be opened in Flanders
    Olivia and Arthur most popular baby names in Flanders in 2019
    View more

    Amount of sustainable biofuels added to petrol and diesel set to increase

    Friday, 27 December 2019
    © Belga

    From 1 January, the proportion of sustainable biofuels added to petrol and diesel will be increased following a decision endorsed by the Council of Ministers at the beginning of November, the office of the Minister for Energy and the Environment, Marie Christine Marghem, confirmed.

    This measure stems from two European directives, including one providing for the inclusion of 8.5% biofuel to a litre of petrol or diesel.

    The other directive imposes a reduction in CO2 emissions linked to oil-based fuels of 6% in 2020.

    Belgium itself has opted for a biofuel proportion of 9.6%.

    Prices will go up slightly by 2 cents per litre for unleaded petrol and diesel.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job