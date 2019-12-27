Amount of sustainable biofuels added to petrol and diesel set to increase

From 1 January, the proportion of sustainable biofuels added to petrol and diesel will be increased following a decision endorsed by the Council of Ministers at the beginning of November, the office of the Minister for Energy and the Environment, Marie Christine Marghem, confirmed.

This measure stems from two European directives, including one providing for the inclusion of 8.5% biofuel to a litre of petrol or diesel.

The other directive imposes a reduction in CO2 emissions linked to oil-based fuels of 6% in 2020.

Belgium itself has opted for a biofuel proportion of 9.6%.

Prices will go up slightly by 2 cents per litre for unleaded petrol and diesel.

The Brussels Times