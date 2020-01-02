Record year for foreign investment in Wallonia...

No less than 1.83 billion euro of investments were announced by foreign companies in Wallonia in 2019, according to figures released by the Minister of the Economy Willy Borsus and published by L’Echo on Saturday. That makes 2019 the best year since 2000.

The trend is also on the rise at the level of employment with the promise made by companies to create 2,875 jobs, again the best year since 2000.

It is of note however that investments coming from Flanders and Brussels are categorised as “foreign” for accounting purposes. Belgian pharmaceutical giant UCB’s announcement that it would be investing 300 million eur in its Braine-l’Alleud site pushed the statistics up to the record levels for investments as well as jobs created.

The Brussels Times