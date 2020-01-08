 
Belgium’s debt decreased by 5.3 billion euro in December
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 January, 2020
Latest News:
Sarkozy corruption trial set for October...
Lifeless body of young boy found in landing...
Hundreds of Belgians to be DNA-tested as police...
Brussels university launches code of conduct to reinforce...
Belgium’s debt decreased by 5.3 billion euro in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    Sarkozy corruption trial set for October
    Lifeless body of young boy found in landing gear of plane in Paris airport
    Hundreds of Belgians to be DNA-tested as police seek breakthrough in Killers of Brabant case
    Brussels university launches code of conduct to reinforce equality plan
    Belgium’s debt decreased by 5.3 billion euro in December
    Theo Francken will not have to explain controversial remarks about deporting criminals in Parliament
    Ukrainian airline cancels flights over Iranian airspace after plane crash leaves 176 dead
    More Belgian employees receive a company car
    Uber denies plans to branch out to Leuven and Namur
    Central banks running out of ammunition to fight crises, BoE Governor warns
    Free cards for Brussels transport network distributed ahead of ticket price hike
    Knokke mayor under investigation for conflict of interest in land sale
    Wallonia introduces free cervical cancer screenings
    Flemish hospitals post ‘very good’ results after round of surprise inspections
    Record number of drugs seizures in Belgium in 2019
    5 police officers on horseback sanctioned for refusing to step through horse urine
    Smoke from fires in Australia reaches Brazil
    Householder shoots alleged burglar dead
    Armoured Belgian anti-tank vehicles unable to fire anti-tank ammunition
    Far-right and right-wing parties set for exponential growth in Flanders, new survey suggests
    View more

    Belgium’s debt decreased by 5.3 billion euro in December

    Wednesday, 08 January 2020
    © Belga

    The Belgian federal government’s debt decreased by 5.3 billion euro in December to stand at 393.850 billion euro at the end of the month, the Debt Agency, announced on Wednesday.

    In net terms (after deducting financial investments and portfolio securities), it went down by 3.472 billion euro, standing at 385.480 billion euro at the end of December.

    The net financial surplus for December 2019 rose to 3.657 billion euro, the agency stated in a press release.

    The Federal government debt also includes debts incurred by certain bodies with which it becomes involved in terms of financial costs. These debts rose to 209.633 million euro at the end of December.

    The Treasury emphasises that the debt is subject to significant fluctuations over a period of time. Debt developments over the course of the year do not therefore generally reflect the overall annual development.

    With respect to operations carried out during the past month, the Treasury notes that Treasury Bond 1242 (4.20% 2011-2019) was repaid until the final maturity of 4 December 2019 for a total of 142.012 million euro.

    Management operations (inter bank deposits and investments as well as the taking of mainly OLO securities into portfolio) have gone down by 1.650 billion euro.

    At the end of December 2019, the medium- and long-term debt accounted for 90.14% of the outstanding debt issued or taken over by the Federal government, as against 90.64% at the end of December 2018. The euro debt accounted for 100% of the amount owed, as was the case the previous year on the same date, the agency concluded.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job