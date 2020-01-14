 
Cyber attack sees Picanol shares suspended
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 14 January, 2020
Latest News:
Tennis: Smoke from Australian fires threaten first 2020...
EU countries trigger move against Iran without waiting...
European Parliament wants universal phone charger for all...
Another suspicious envelope flagged in Brussels...
2019 was a record year for property sales...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 14 January 2020
    Tennis: Smoke from Australian fires threaten first 2020 Grand Slam
    EU countries trigger move against Iran without waiting for verification
    European Parliament wants universal phone charger for all brands
    Another suspicious envelope flagged in Brussels
    2019 was a record year for property sales in Belgium
    Carrefour to start payments via fingerprints in Brussels
    Cyber attack sees Picanol shares suspended
    Storms predicted, 1722 hotline activated
    Brits third-largest group among over 30,000 new Belgian citizens in 2019
    Boris Johnson asks Huawei’s detractors to suggest alternatives
    Boris Johnson rejects call for Scottish independence
    Over 240 drivers protest trial over legality of Uber in Brussels
    Less alcohol, but more drugs behind the wheel, police campaign shows
    Nearly 200 cyclists, pedestrians and scooter users charged by Brussels police in December
    Professional cockfighting ring discovered on Flemish farm
    1 in 3 Flemish cities and municipalities ‘cannot guarantee services’ due to internet problems
    Flemish youths on average start drinking alcohol at 14.6 years of age, study shows
    King Philippe will travel to Oman following the sultan’s death
    What changes on the new Belgian eID cards
    Belgium re-opens consulate general in Lubumbashi
    View more

    Cyber attack sees Picanol shares suspended

    Tuesday, 14 January 2020
    © Belga

    Picanol’s shares were suspended on Tuesday morning on the Brussels Stock Exchange in expectation of the publication of a press release, the financial markets regulator (FSMA) announced.

    Picanol, which specialises in the manufacture of looms, is situated in the city of Ypres in the West Flanders province. On Tuesday, it consulted the Federal Computer Crime Unit (FCCU) of the federal police regarding the cyber attack to which it fell victim on Monday morning.

    Picanol was targeted by ‘ransomware’ that halted its production in Ypres but also affected its Chinese and Romanian sites. As a result of the computer attack, the company no longer has access to its own systems and the bulk of its computerised production has since been interrupted, the pirates demanding a ransom before making the system accessible again. Picanol has in any case not given in to their demands.

    About 1,500 people employed in Ypres were put on leave for technical reasons

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job